Man dies after alleged injection by quack in Jharkhand’s Giridih, locals protest

Giridih, Sep 12 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died allegedly after being administered injections by a quack in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Friday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in Malda village under Gawan police station limits.

Khori Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajendra Prasad said the deceased, Bhairav Tiwari, had complained of chest pain and was taken by family members to a local practitioner, Hari Das Adhikari, who has been treating villagers for over a decade and claimed to be a doctor.

"The accused allegedly administered three injections in quick succession after examining the patient, following which his condition worsened. The quack then advised the family to take him to the nearest government hospital," Prasad told PTI.

Tiwari was rushed to Gawan Government Hospital, where Dr Kazim Khan declared him brought dead.

Following the incident, angry locals blocked the road near Pandeydih Roundabout, demanding the arrest of the alleged quack and compensation for the deceased’s family.

"The body has been sent to Giridih Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. We have asked the family to file a formal complaint, and efforts are on to trace the accused," the SDPO said. PTI ANB MNB