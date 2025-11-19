Man dies after allegedly consuming pesticide, family claims SIR anxiety

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) A 58-year-old man died in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after allegedly consuming pesticide, with his family claiming he had been distressed over issues linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Sofiqul Mondal, a resident of Jadurhati Purba under Baduria Police Station jurisdiction, had reportedly checked the 2002 voters' list following the start of the SIR of electoral rolls here, they said.

"According to the family, while Mondal's name appeared on the electoral roll, the names of several other family members were missing. This led to severe distress and fear of possible displacement," a senior police officer of Basirhat Police District said.

Mondal allegedly consumed the pesticide on Tuesday. Family members rushed him to a local hospital after they found him in an unconscious state, he said.

"He was later referred to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Baduria TMC MLA Kazi Abdur Rahim Dilu visited the family, spoke with relatives of the deceased, and assured them of support.

In recent weeks, similar reports of deaths allegedly linked to anxiety over the SIR process have been reported from several districts, including North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and Nadia.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched the SIR exercise in various states, including West Bengal. SIR is a door-to-door verification drive intended to clean up duplicates, remove deceased voters and add new eligible voters. PTI SCH RG