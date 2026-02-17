Man dies after attack by son in Bengaluru; accused arrested

Bengaluru, Feb 17 (PTI) A 70-year-old man who was grievously wounded after allegedly being attacked by his son succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Doopanahalli under the limits of the Indiranagar police station on Saturday night.

According to police, the accused, identified as Mohana Kumar, allegedly attacked his father, Munikrishnappa, with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the scene.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died earlier in the day.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case of murder against him.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. PTI GMS SSK