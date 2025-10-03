Man dies after being attacked by meat shop owner

Gangtok, Oct 3 (PTI) A man died in Singtam area of Gangtok district after he was attacked by a meat shop owner and his son following an altercation, police said on Friday.

According to police, Dinesh Pradhan (35), a resident of Singtam, had an altercation with meat shop owner Mohammad Islam and his son Jalal Sheikh at the Lal Bazar on Thursday evening.

Islam and Sheikh attacked Pradhan, and he sustained severe injuries in his hand, resulting in excessive blood loss. He was rushed to Singtam hospital and later referred to Gangtok for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday evening.

Police have arrested the meat shop owner and his son for questioning, and an investigation is underway. PTI COR RG