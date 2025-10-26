Man dies after being attacked with iron rod in Kolkata's Chetla, 2 arrested

Kolkata, Oct 26 (PTI) A man died after being allegedly attacked with an iron rod following an altercation during a drinking session in south Kolkata's Chetla area, police said on Sunday.

Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder, a police officer said.

The incident took place near Chetla bus stand on Saturday night when an argument broke out among a group of inebriated persons, which quickly escalated, and one of them attacked the man with an iron rod, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Paswan, who worked at a local car wash.

Despite being critically injured, Paswan tried to escape but collapsed around 100 metres from the spot, the officer said, adding he was later declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said that the two arrested have "direct involvement" in the murder.

He said that police patrolling in the area has been regular.

"We have taken prompt action. CCTV footage is being scrutinised," he said.

The officer-in-charge of Chetla police station was, meanwhile, transferred on Sunday within 24 hours of the incident.

Officer-in-Charge Sukhendu Mukhopadhyay was transferred, and Amitabh Sarkhel, the Additional OC of Alipore police station, replaced him, an officer of Kolkata Police said.

The officer, however, dismissed speculations that the move was a result of the murder and said that it was a "regular shuffle". PTI SCH ACD