Man dies after being electrocuted in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A man died after being electrocuted when he came into contact with a high-tension wire while fixing an iron grill in the Shahbad Dairy area in outer-north Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Chander Shekhar, they said.

"We received information from a hospital on Wednesday that a man has died after being electrocuted. The autopsy report also confirmed death due to electrocution," a police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shekhar was fixing an iron grill on the roof of his house when he came into contact with a high-tension wire and got electrocuted, he added.

The police are probing the matter after registering an FIR. PTI BM ARI