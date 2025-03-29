Man dies after being found injured in Delhi's park, probe on

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died after he was found lying injured near a park in Delhi's New Usmanpur area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, around 4 pm, near Durga Mandir Park in northeast Delhi, they said.

The victim, identified as Dilshad, was found in an injured condition in the park and was rushed to JPC Hospital. The doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Senior officers, along with teams from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), visited the scene and launched an investigation. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SSJ HIG HIG