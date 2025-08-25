Man dies after being hit by auto while crossing road in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died after being hit by an auto-rickshaw while he was trying to cross a road in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Shyam Singh, a resident of Dalelpur, was returning to his village from Etah city.

While crossing the road, a speeding auto-rickshaw suddenly hit him, killing Singh on the spot, they said.

According to eyewitnesses, after the accident, the auto-rickshaw driver left the vehicle and fled from the spot.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Malavan police station reached the spot and took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. Efforts are on to nab the accused, Circle Officer (Sakeet) Kritika Singh.

A case will be registered against the absconding driver, the officer said. PTI COR NAV NB NB