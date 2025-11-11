Man dies after being hit by bus in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A 55-year-old man died on Tuesday morning after being hit by a private bus while crossing a road here, police said.

The accident occurred when the man, Sharda Prasad, from Dhanni village in the Sandipan Ghat area, was crossing the road to relieve himself.

The private bus en route to Kanpur from Prayagraj rammed into him, the police said.

According to police, the impact of the accident was so severe that he died on the spot. His body has been sent for post post-mortem, a police officer said.

After the accident, angry villagers vandalised the bus and blocked the Prayagraj-Kanpur national highway, the officer said, adding that the road was later cordoned off.

The bus has been taken into custody, and efforts are on to trace the accused driver, the Circle Officer Chail Abhishek Singh said.