Man dies after being hit by car in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A 64-year-old man died after being hit by a car while he was crossing a road in Delhi's Rohini, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Arora, a resident of Sector 11 in Rohini, they said.

According to police, an intimation was received from Saroj Hospital on October 23 regarding an accident victim.

When a police team reached the hospital, Arora was found admitted with serious injuries and was later declared dead during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

"No eyewitness was found at the spot. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the man was crossing the road near a school when he was hit by an unidentified car that fled the scene," the officer said.

Based on the facts and circumstances, a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, the police said.

Upon scanning nearby CCTV footage, investigators traced the vehicle involved to be a car, they added.

"Efforts are underway to trace the driver and further investigation into the case is in progress," the officer said.