Man dies after being hit by car in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A 44-year-old man died after being hit by a car here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened near Shivpur Ekauni village in the afternoon, killing Sujit Thakur, they said.

The villagers blocked the road over Thakur’s death in the accident. They called off their protest after the police assured them of swift action.

According to police, Thakur was sitting in his roadside kiosk when a car hit him and he died, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Ashok Mishra said a case has been registered against the car driver and he has been taken into custody. PTI COR SAB NB