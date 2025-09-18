Man dies after being hit by excavator machine; driver booked for culpable homicide

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) A man died after being hit by an excavator machine near Ghatkopar railway station in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, following which the police registered a case of culpable homicide against its driver, an official said.

The victim was around 35 years old, he said.

He is suspected to have been drunk at the time of the incident, the official of Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kurla said.

After his body was found at the spot, a case of accidental death was registered and a probe was launched.

Technical evidence later proved that he was sleeping near the wheeled excavator machine. When the driver came there and started the machine, he was hit by it, he added.

A case of culpable homicide but not amounting to murder was registered against driver Bharat Yadav under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigation is underway, he said. PTI ZA NP