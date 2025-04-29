Man dies after being hit by freight train in Amethi

Amethi, Apr 29 (PTI) An unidentified man died after being hit by a freight train near Badagaon on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Tuesday, officials said.

Ajay Kumar, Inspector of the Nihalgarh unit of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), confirmed that the body of the youth, in his mid 20s, was found on the railway track near Badagaon.

"Preliminary information suggests that the youth died after being struck by a goods train," he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased, the police added. PTI COR KIS NB NB