Man dies after being hit by freight train in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died after being hit by a freight train here while standing by the railway track and smoking 'bidi', police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Banauli village of Musafirkhana area on Sunday night when Suraj was standing near the railway track behind his house, Station House Officer Vivek Singh said.

He died on the spot when the high-speed freight train hit him, Singh said.

The body has been sent for post mortem, the officer added.