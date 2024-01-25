Man dies after being hit by JCB in Delhi's Panchsheel Park Metro Station

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A 50-year-old man died after he was mowed down by a JCB near Panchsheel Park Metro Station while crossing a road on Thursday, police said.

The driver of the JCB was arrested from the spot and the JCB was seized, they said.

Police said that the victim was identified as Brij Kishor Trivedi, who was employed as a security guard at a house.

"We got a PCR call at 7 am regarding an accident near Panchsheel Park Metro Station. Our team rushed to the spot immediately. It was found that a person Brij Kishor Trivedi (50), who was a security guard at a house, was crossing road when a JCB hit him," a senior police officer said.

After being hit by the JCB, he fell on the road with grievous injuries and died on the spot, the officer said.

"We have arrested the JCB driver, identified as Sandeep (40), from the spot. Dead body of the deceased has been shifted to AIIMS for autopsy. Further investigation into the matter is underway," the officer said. PTI BM SKY SKY