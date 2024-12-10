Man dies after being hit by speeding luxury car while filming promotional reels

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding luxury car while filming reels of it on the beach road here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Alvin from Vadakara. He was the only child of his parents.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 7.30 am on the beach road under the limits of the Vellayil police station.

Alvin, who had recently returned from abroad, was recording promotional reels for a showroom that sells accessories for high-end cars.

Alvin, who was filming the video, was struck by the speeding car that threw him away, causing serious injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries by 11.30 am.

A police officer said that two cars--a Land Rover Defender and a Mercedes-Benz--brought from the showroom were seized.

An investigation is underway to determine which car was involved in the accident. PTI TGB TGB KH