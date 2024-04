Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) An unidentified man in his 40s died after being hit by a train between Kandivali and Malad stations in north Mumbai on Monday evening, a railway police official said.

He was hit while crossing the tracks and was declared dead by doctors at nearby Shatabdi hospital, the official said.

An accidental death report was registered and efforts are on to trace his identity, the Borivali railway police station official added. PTI ZA BNM