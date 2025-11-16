Man dies after being hit by train in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 16 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died after he was run over by a train here, a police statement said.

The incident took place in the Dubagga police station on Friday evening. The deceased was identified as Suraj Rawat, a resident of Dashari village.

"On November 15, at around 8.40 pm, the local police station received information from Station Master Kakori that a young man had been struck and killed by a train near railway line Km 1084/05," the statement said.

Police reached the spot and found Rawat's body, which has been sent for post-mortem, it said.