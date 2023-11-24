Man dies after being hit by train in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A 37-year-old man died after being hit by a train in Mirganj police station area here on Friday morning, police said.

Advertisment

The man named Mahendrapal, who ran a medical shop at Hururi crossing, could not see the approaching train due to heavy fog while crossing under the closed railway crossing, they said.

The deceased was going to his medical shop on a bike with his wife and two young children around 7.30 am when he got down at the closed railway crossing, said Station House Officer (SHO) Kunwar Bahadur Singh.

Mahendrapal first got his family members to cross over to the other side on foot safely and was then crossing along with his bike when the accident took place, he added.

Advertisment

The SHO said that Mahendrapal died on the spot.

The police and the deceased's family members reached the spot on receiving information, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

According to eyewitnesses, Mahendrapal parked his bike on the side and made his wife Usha (34) and son Lavesh (10) and daughter Kanu (11) cross the railway gate on foot.

Advertisment

Mahendrapal was later taking out the bike from under the gate when suddenly the train arrived, they said, adding he did not realise due to fog that the train was coming and was hit by it.

His family members, who were already on the other side, were not able to comprehend what had happened for some moments, said eyewitnesses.

As soon as they understood the reality, Mahendrapal's children started running around in panic while his wife went immobile in shock, they added.

Advertisment

The eyewitnesses further said that a huge crowd had gathered by then on the spot.

The locals immediately informed Mahendrapal's family members as they knew him, they added.

Mahendrapal's wife later told the media that she could not understand for a minute that her entire world had come crashing down. PTI COR SAB AS AS MNK MNK