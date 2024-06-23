Man dies after being hit by truck in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) A 48-year-old man died allegedly after being hit by a truck here, police said on Sunday.

The accused truck driver, Arun Kumar (22), has been arrested, they said.

The incident happened on June 15 at around 11.30 pm when a speeding truck hit a truck helper, identified as Tribhuvan, in front of the PWD office, near Ring Road, a senior police officer said, adding that he was taken to a hospital where he succumbed.

Police said that they checked CCTV footage and identified the truck. Kumar was then nabbed from from Uttar Pradesh and the vehicle was seized. PTI BM NB