Man dies after being run over by sugarcane harvester machine

Beed, Dec 11 (PTI) A 20-year-old man working in an agricultural field died after being run over by a sugarcane harvester machine in Georai tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Nilesh Ganesh Bahir, a resident of Gangawadi in Georai, died in the incident that occurred around 3.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.

"Bahir was working in an agricultural field belonging to a local farmer, helping the latter in the sugarcane harvest operation. But he was suddenly caught under the engine section of the running harvester machine, due to which he died on the spot,' a police official said.

The police visited the site and conducted an inspection. A case of accidental death was registered and investigation was launched, he said.

The untimely death of the young man left the entire village distraught.