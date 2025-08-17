Man dies after being run over by SUV during road rage incident in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 16 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed after being run over by an SUV during a road rage incident in Murlipura area here on Saturday, police said.

The victim, identified as Chandrashekhar, a native of Uttar Pradesh who lived in Jaipur and worked as a labourer, was caught in the middle of a clash between two groups after a Scorpio SUV collided with a car, Additional DCP (West) Alok Singhal said.

Following the collision, four to five men from the SUV allegedly pulled out sticks, smashed the car's windows and got into a fight with the driver. As locals gathered and confronted them, Chandrashekhar fell on the road during the chaos. The assailants, feeling surrounded by the crowd, allegedly sped away in the SUV and ran over him, Singhal said.

Chandrashekhar was rushed to Kanwatia Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident triggered outrage among locals before police managed to pacify the crowd.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, officials said. PTI AG MNK MNK