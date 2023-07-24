Man dies after being stabbed by robbers in north Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A 26-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed during a robbery bid in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police here said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when three persons tried to snatch a phone from Ajeet alias Neeraj (26), Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

When Ajeet resisted the robbery bid, the trio allegedly stabbed him and fled with his phone, leaving him injured, the police said, Kalsi said.

On being informed around 11 am, police reached the spot and rushed the victim to Hindu Rao Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

After analysis of CCTV footage from the area, the police nabbed two accused -- Irfan (22) and Sanjeev (24), the DCP said, adding that the duo have confessed to their crime.

Efforts are underway to arrest the third accused, the DCP added.

A case has been registered against the trio under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said. PTI NIT RPA