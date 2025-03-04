Man dies after bike rams into electric pole in UP’s Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died when his motorcycle rammed into an electric pole in Baldirai area here, police said on Tuesday.

Shyam, a resident of Ayodhya district, was going to Deora village on Monday night when the incident took place, they said.

He was grievously injured in the accident and was taken to the the community health centre in Baldirai, where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and his family has been informed, they added. PTI COR NAV AMJ RHL