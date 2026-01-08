Man dies after branch falls on him during pruning in west Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died after a branch of a tree fell on him during a pruning operation in west Delhi's Naraina Vihar on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred when Mukesh, a resident of Naraina village, was passing through the Ring Road, they said.

He was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

The PWD was carrying out the pruning, they said.

Immediate reaction to the matter was not available from the PWD.

A case has been registered under provisions related to causing death by negligence, and further legal action is being initiated, they added.