Man dies after car catches fire in accident

Bijnor (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Two trucks collided with each other and one of them overturned on a car, leaving its driver dead, the police said on Wednesday.

Bijnor police station in-charge Sushil Kumar said the accident occurred Tuesday morning at the Barrage road when Imran (32) was travelling with his family to Haryana.

Two trucks, one loaded with rice sacks, collided and overturned on Imran car and it caught fire, Kumar said. Five of Imran’s family members were rescued safely but he got trapped between the steering wheel and the car seat. Police tried to pull him out but his car caught fire. However, by the time a fire brigade could control the blaze, Imran had died, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR SAB HIG HIG