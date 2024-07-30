Man dies after car falls into drain in north Delhi

New Delhi, July 29 (PTI) A 44-year-old man died after his car fell into a drain in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Sunday near a metro pillar on the Ring Road, they said.

According to police, the speeding car coming from Bhalaswa Dairy side suddenly came towards a temporary metro diversion that leads to the drain and fell into it.

A PCR van, fire tenders and divers from the east district's disaster management team reached there and within 20 minutes, the car was located about 100 metres away from the spot, they said.

The car, found to be registered under Shalimar Bagh resident Rajesh Bhutt’s name, was brought out of the drain with the help of a JCB machine. However, the body was not recovered immediately, the police said.

On Monday morning, a team of divers again made efforts and fished out Bhutt’s body from the drain, they said, adding that during enquiry it revealed that Bhutt used to work in a transport company and he went on a joy ride alone on Sunday.

Prima-facie, it seems to be a road accident due to rash and negligent driving, they said.

As per the statement of an eyewitness and facts emerged during enquiry, a case under section 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI ALK NB NB