Man dies after car hits him in Kerala

Kochi, May 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit by a car following an altercation near Nedumbassery, police said here on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Ivin Jijo from Angamaly.

One person, allegedly a central security personnel, has been taken into custody in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday night, police said.

They said that a scientific investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death.

According to reports, the incident occurred following a verbal altercation between Jijo and two men in the car, reportedly over giving way to the vehicle.

Following the argument, Jijo allegedly stood in front of the car. The men in the vehicle then reportedly drove the car into him. Eyewitnesses said that Jijo was seen clinging to the car's bonnet for a short distance.

They also said that after he fell off the bonnet, the car ran him over.

Locals said they alerted the police, and Jijo was taken to hospital, but he was declared dead en route.

While one person is currently in the custody of Nedumbassery police, another has been admitted to hospital, an officer probing the case said.