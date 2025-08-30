Man dies after car rams into building in Kottayam

Kottayam(Kerala), Aug 30 (PTI) A 34-year-old man died and two others, a newlywed couple, got injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a building near Kanjirappally here on the previous night, police said on Saturday.

While the couple suffered minor injuries, the woman's brother died on the spot, it said.

The couple got married on Thursday, and the car was being driven by the brother-in-law of the deceased, police added.

The exact reason for the accident is not yet clear, it said.

The exact reason for the accident is not yet clear, it said.

According to CCTV footage of the accident shown on TV channels, the car rammed into the building at high speed.