Man dies after collision of HRTC bus and scooty in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), May 17 (PTI) A 26-year-old man died in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur after his scooty collided with a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus on Friday night, police said.

The incident took place around 10:45 pm when the deceased, identified as Naresh Kumar's son Kapil, a resident of the Sera village in Hamirpur district's Nadaun, collided with the bus on Hamirpur-Jahu road at Lamblu market.

Kapil was brought to the Medical College Hamirpur, but he succumbed to injuries, police said.

The bus driver Suresh Kumar has lodged a complaint in the case. According to the complainant, when he was crossing through the market, Kapil, who was allegedly riding at a high speed, hit the bus and sustained injuries.

SP Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur confirmed the death in the accident and said that investigation in the case is underway.