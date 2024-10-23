Man dies after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Oct 23 (PTI) One person died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, days after a hooch tragedy in the dry state claimed 37 lives.

The incident took place in the district's Hathauri area, where Shyam Sahni (26) died on Tuesday after allegedly consuming toxic liquor, police said.

His family members, who cremated his body the same day, claimed he died because of spurious liquor.

"He, along with his friends, had consumed liquor on Monday. He suddenly started vomiting and complained of headache, uneasiness and loss of vision. We took him to a hospital, where he died on Tuesday," claimed Chandra Kishore Sahni, the father of the deceased.

Muzaffarpur district magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, "We received information about a death from Hathauri area, but the exact cause is unknown as the family cremated the body before police could investigate. Regarding reports of people losing their eyesight, our officials inspected 70 medical centres in the district yesterday but did not find any such patients." He added that they are closely monitoring the situation.

This incident comes just days after a hooch tragedy claimed over 37 lives in Siwan, Saran, and Gopalganj districts last week, which sparked a political blame game in the state.

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had imposed a total ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol on April 5, 2016. PTI PKD MNB