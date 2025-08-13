Man dies after detonating explosives

Kottayam (Kerala), Aug 13 (PTI) A 58-year-old man died after allegedly detonating explosives near his home in Manarcaud in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Reji, a local resident, they said.

According to police, the man had been suffering from some diseases and was upset over his health condition.

Reji was involved in well-digging work, which likely gave him access to the explosives, they said.

"We suspect he ignited the explosives and lay on top of them. His abdominal area was severely mangled in the blast," a police officer said.

The body was found in the compound of his house. Family members and neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing the loud explosion, police added. PTI LGK KH