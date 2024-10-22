Man dies after falling from hotel building in Hyderabad while 'chasing' dog

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died after accidentally falling from the third-floor of a hotel building here while playfully "chasing" a dog in the hotel's corridor, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened late on Sunday night when the man, a painter, while chasing the dog was "unable to balance" himself and accidentally fell off a window and died, a police official at Chandanagar Police station said.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on Tuesday, purportedly showed the man chasing the dog and later falling off from the window.

The man was taken to a hospital, but was declared dead, police said.

He, along with some of his friends, were at the hotel for a birthday celebration.

Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased's father, a case was registered, the official added.

Further probes are on.