Man dies after falling from terrace in northwest Delhi; foul play unlikely, say police

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died after allegedly falling from a terrace in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Monday, adding that no evidence of foul play has surfaced so far.

The deceased has been identified as Bhavishya, a resident of Azadpur. According to police, an intimation was received from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital on Sunday evening stating that the man had been brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition by his friend. He was declared brought dead by doctors.

Police said initial information suggested that Bhavishya had allegedly fallen from a terrace. However, family members of the deceased later raised suspicion over possible foul play by his friends, following which a detailed inquiry was initiated.

During the inquiry, it was found that at the time of the incident, four youths, who were mutual friends, were present on the terrace of a house in Lal Bagh, Azadpur. They were identified as Lalit (21), Nitesh Tomar (19) Nitesh's cousin Kanishk, and Vansh (18), police said.

Preliminary investigation has not revealed any evidence to suggest foul play, and the allegations raised by the family members appear to be unfounded at this stage, a senior police officer said.

Police said the matter remains under investigation and further action will be taken after the post-mortem examination and completion of all necessary enquiries, in accordance with law. PTI SSJ PRK PRK