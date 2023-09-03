Man dies after falling from third floor of shopping mall near Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 3 (PTI) A middle-aged man died after falling from the third floor of a shopping mall in Bidhannagar near Kolkata on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in the morning at the City Centre shopping mall in Sector 1's DC Block in North 24 Parganas district, they said.

The man, who worked in an event management company, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

He was suffering from depression, his family said, adding that he was dealing with some problems in his office.

The man messaged his wife before his death, they said. However, the family was unwilling to accept that he died by suicide.

The incident triggered a panic at the shopping mall.

Police said they are investigating the death. PTI dc SOM SOM