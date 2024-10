Jammu, Oct 19 (PTI) A man aged around 30 years died after he fell off a running train here, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said on Saturday.

The body of the man with the head crushed was found on the railway tracks near the overhead bridge at Channi on the city outskirts late on Friday night, the officer said.

He said the body was shifted to the mortuary room of the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for post-mortem and identification. PTI TAS RC