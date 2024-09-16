Man dies after falling into open drain in Delhi's Bhajanpura

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old man drowned after falling into an open drain in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Bhajanpura area at 6.08 am on Sunday, when Harish Baisla was returning home.

Police teams reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident.

The body was taken out of the drain with the help of locals and rushed to a nearby hospitals where doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

"Harish was married and was survived by his wife and one child. We have launched further investigation into the matter," said the officer.

Sources in the police said that Harish was out with his friends to celebrate one of his friend's birthday and while returning home early morning he failed to spot the drain.

"His father also works with Delhi Police," said the source.

Baisla worked as a private operator in Khajuri Khas Police Station for the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), they said.