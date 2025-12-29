Man dies after falling into pit dug for road work in Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 29 (PTI) A 55-year-old man died after falling into a pit dug as part of road work at Vadakara here, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Moossa, a native of Villiappally, Amaravathy, Vadakara, police said.

Police officials said Moossa was found lying unconscious in a pit dug for drainage construction along a road at Villiappally, Amaravathy on Sunday night.

As per the FIR, he was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.

Police suspect that Moossa fell into the pit at around 6 pm and was noticed by people only several hours later.

Local residents alleged that no barricades or warning signs were installed at the construction site, which led to the accident.

Vadakara police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, police added.