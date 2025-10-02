Man dies after fight with drinking partner in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A 47-year-old man here died of injuries he sustained in a fight he got into with his friend during a drinking session, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Raipuria village under the Chunar Police Station limits.

According to Naxal Superintendent of Police OP Singh, Ballu Sahni and Gopi Sahni were drinking and eating fish together when an argument broke out between them, which soon evolved into a physical fight.

Ballu sustained some injuries in the duel and succumbed shortly after, he said.

Gopi Sahni was taken into custody and booked, and Ballu's body was sent to post-mortem, Singh said.