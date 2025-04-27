Man dies after fire breaks out at market complex in Ranchi

Ranchi, Apr 27 (PTI) A 59-year-old man died of suffocation after a fire broke out at a shop in a market complex in Ranchi on Sunday, police said.

The market complex is near Kantatoli Chowk under Lower Bazar police station limits.

"A fire broke out at a shop of a marketing complex in the morning, possibly due to a short circuit. Smoke from the shop reached a residence area above the shop and the man died of suffocation," Lower Bazar police station in-charge Dayanand said.

The deceased was identified as Enul Alam.

The police officer said that the blaze was doused by the fire brigade personnel.