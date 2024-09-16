Man dies after his bike hits bull in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle got rammed into a bull in Lutyens Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, officials said on Monday.

The officials said that the accident took place at Simon Bolivar Marg near BSES Pole number 24 in Chanakyapuri on Sunday at 7.30 pm.

The victim identified as Ehtasham, a resident of Mehrauli, was riding his Royal Enfield motorcycle. While he was going towards Karol Bagh and rammed into the bull, police said, After the accident, a call was made and a team of local police reached the spot where they found the motorbike in accidental condition, an officer said adding, that the black bull was also found injured.

By the time the police reached, the victim was already taken to the RML hospital by the passerby. However, he was declared brought dead, police said.

The officer said the CCTV footages were scanned to ascertain the exact sequence of the incident. A case under section 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Chankyapuri police station has been registered. Further probe is underway. PTI ALK HIG