Man dies after hit by long-range gunshot

Indore, Sep 24 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died after he was hit by a long-range gunshot in Indore on Tuesday, an incident that intrigued the police as the investigation suggested the trajectory of the bullet was air to ground.

The spot of the incident was located 2 km away from the Rewati shooting range of the Border Security Force (BSF), a police officer said.

"The deceased, identified as Balram, was supervising the construction of a building when he was hit," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Hansraj Singh.

The bullet that hit Balram didn't come from any ordinary weapon but from a special long-range gun, he said referencing the postmortem report.

The bullet was airborne before gravitating towards the ground and hitting the man, he said.

The distance between the spot where Balram was hit and the Rewati shooting range of the BSF by road is about 2.5 km, while by air the distance is around 1.5 to 2 km, according to Singh.

"Around 20 labourers at the spot said they didn't hear any gunshot. No bullet shell was found at the location.

According to the family members of the deceased, he had no enmity with any person," the police officer said, adding that police are investigating various aspects.

The bullet extricated from Balram's body will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), he added.