Man dies after hitting height barrier during Durga immersion procession in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) A 32-year-old man died after hitting a height barrier while participating in a Durga idol immersion procession in south Kolkata's Alipore area, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Utsav Chatterjee, was sitting atop a vehicle transporting idols to Baje Kadamtala Ghat for immersion on Thursday night. He was seriously injured after hitting the height barrier before Zeerut Bridge in Alipore, an officer said.

"The deceased was part of the immersion procession. The accident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday. He was taken to SSKM Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 2 am," an officer said.

Chatterjee was a member of a club in Behala area.