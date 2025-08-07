Man dies after jumping from Kochi Metro rail bridge

Kochi, Aug 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old man died on Thursday after jumping from a Metro rail bridge near here, police said.

The man, identified as Nisar, hailing from Chullippara in Malappuram district, jumped from the Metro rail track area between Vadakkekotta and SN Junction stations in Thrippunithura, they said.

He had reportedly purchased a ticket from Vadakkekotta to Thrippunithura and entered the platform before getting onto the track and jumping off from there.

Metro officials reportedly cut power to the tracks and suspended train services after noticing the incident.

Visuals aired by news channels showed fire and rescue teams attempting to persuade him to come down safely. A safety net was set up below, but Nisar jumped beyond the net.

He was taken to a private hospital here with serious injuries but later died, a hospital source said.

Metro services resumed after a temporary suspension.