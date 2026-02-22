Man dies after jumping from mall window during suspected theft attempt in Vadodara

Vadodara, Feb 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped from a window of a shopping mall in Vadodara during a suspected theft attempt, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Saturday when the man, identified as Hitendrasinh Parmar, apparently jumped from the first floor of the Agora City Mall in the city’s Sama area, they said.

Prima facie, the man was trying to escape after an attempt to steal at the mall, said inspector B B Kodiyatar from Sama police station.

Though it was on the first floor of the shopping complex, the window is located much higher, equivalent to a four-storey building, he told PTI.

After falling from that height, Parmar died at the scene, police said.

An accidental death report has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident, they said. PTI KVM NR