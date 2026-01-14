Man dies after kite string slits throat in Karnataka’s Bidar

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (PTI) A man was killed after a kite string (manja) slit his throat here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sanjeev Kumar Hosamani (48), a resident of Bambulgi village in Bidar taluk.

According to police, the incident occurred in Chitguppa. A ground glass-laced kite string hanging across the road got entangled around Hosamani’s neck while he was riding his motorcycle.

The string slit his throat, causing him to fall on the road and bleed heavily. He died on the spot.

Police said Hosamani was on his way to Humnabad to bring his daughter home from a hostel for the Sankranti festival.

The body has been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. PTI GMS SSK