Man dies after motorbike-bus collision; MSRTC ordered to pay Rs 36 lakh compensation

Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here has directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to pay Rs 36.31 lakh in compensation to the family of a man who died following a collision between his motorbike and a bus in 2020.

MACT member R V Mohite, in the order passed on January 1, held that while the MSRTC bus driver was primarily responsible for the accident, the deceased also contributed to the collision.

On December 9, 2020, Subhash Mahadu Shinde, then aged 44, was riding his motorcycle on the Kalyan-Murbad road when an ST bus coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with his two-wheeler.

Shinde sustained grievous injuries and succumbed during treatment on December 15, 2020.

His wife, two daughters, and elderly parents approached the tribunal for compensation, citing that Shinde was a permanent employee at a freight service company earning over Rs 26,000 per month.

In determining the liability and the nature of the accident, MACT member Mohite said, "The accident was a head-on collision. So, I have no hesitation to hold that the alleged accident occurred due to the negligence of both drivers." "The negligence of the deceased is assessed to the extent of 20 per cent and the negligence of the driver of ST bus is assessed to the extent of 80 per cent for assessment of compensation," the tribunal said.

It calculated the total pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages at Rs 45,39,579. After deducting 20 per cent for the deceased's contributory negligence, the final award was set at Rs 36,31,663.

The MSRTC has been directed to deposit the amount with 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of the petition (March 2021).

The tribunal further ordered that a significant portion of the compensation for the deceased's wife and daughters be placed in fixed deposits for three years to ensure their long-term financial security. PTI COR GK