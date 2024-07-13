Man dies after motorcycle skids, falls off flyover in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jul 13 (PTI) A man was killed on Saturday after the motorcycle he was riding fell off a flyover in Nagpur, a police official said.

The accident took place on the newly-constructed Pardi flyover at 11am when Yogeshwar Chute (27) was on his way to Shanti Nagar, the Kalamna police station official said.

"As per his friend who was riding another two-wheeler, Chute's motorcycle skidded and fell off the flyover. He suffered severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," the official said.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions and probe into the incident is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM