Man dies after neck gets entangled in swing rope

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was found dead after his neck got entangled in a swing rope in nearby Aruvikkara, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sindhukumar, a native of Mundela in Aruvikkara.

According to the police, the man was last seen by his family members sitting on a swing outside the house and speaking on his mobile phone on Monday night.

Sindhukumar's sister found him motionless with his neck getting entangled in the swing rope on Tuesday morning, police said.

It was suspected that his neck accidentally got entangled in the rope when he was sitting on the swing, police added. PTI LGK KH