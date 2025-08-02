Man dies after police interrogation in UP's Etah, family alleges custodial torture

Etah (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) A 23-year-old man died here allegedly after being assaulted in police custody, prompting authorities to launch an inquiry, officials said on Saturday.

While action has been initiated against two police personnel, including a sub-inspector, the district magistrate has set up a special team to probe the incident.

Satyaveer Kumar, a resident of Chandrabhanpur village, was detained by police on Friday in connection with a case related to a missing girl dating back to March.

Police claimed that Kumar was released after questioning and later committed suicide at his residence. However, his family refuted the police version, alleging that he was subjected to third-degree custodial torture and succumbed to injuries shortly after returning home.

The family filed a complaint against Sub-Inspector Surendra Singh and other police personnel involved in the incident, demanding their suspension and arrest.

Subsequently, an FIR was filed against Singh, Constable Shahid Ali, and "three unidentified persons" on Saturday, an official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shyam Narayan Singh said the sub-inspector who summoned Kumar, along with the constable, has been sent to police lines, and an additional superintendent of police-rank officer has been directed to probe the matter.

District Magistrate Prem Ranjan Singh has also set up a special team to probe the incident.

The exact cause of the man's death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report, the officer said, adding CCTV camera footage from the police station will also be analysed.

Additional police force has been deployed near the residence of the deceased, officials said. PTI COR KIS CDN RHL